Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 148,400 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 149,750 IQD and 147,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,400 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying pric ewas 148,300.