USD/IQD exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while rising in Erbil by market close on Wednesday.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad held steady at 139,850 dinars per $100.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, selling prices remained steady at 140,750 dinars per $100, while buying prices stood at 138,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price saw a modest increase, reaching 139,800 dinars per $100, and the buying price was recorded at 139,700 dinars.