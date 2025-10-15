USD/IQD exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rate remained stable in Iraq’s financial markets, closing unchanged in both Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad stood at 141,700 Iraqi dinars per $100, the same as in morning trading.

Exchange offices across Baghdad’s markets reported selling the dollar at 142,750 dinars and buying at 140,750 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the rate showed similar stability, with 141,500 dinars for selling and 141,400 dinars for buying per $100.