USD/IQD exchange rates hold ground in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad, while they slightly declined in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 147,300 IQD per $100, the same as on Saturday.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, the selling price stood at 148,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 146,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 147,150 IQD.