USD/IQD exchange rates edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates rose slightly against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 143,100 IQD per $100, up from 142,900 IQD in morning trading.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad held steady, selling at 144,000 IQD per $100 and buying at 142,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar closed at 143,000 IQD per $100 for sales and 142,900 IQD for purchases.