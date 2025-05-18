USD/IQD exchange rates edge up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded a slight increase against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, as trading resumed for the new week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central currency exchanges registered a rate of 142,450 IQD for every $100, up from 142,400 IQD the previous day.

In local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 143,500 IQD and the buying price at 141,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 142,350 IQD, and the buying prices stood at 142,150 IQD for every $100.