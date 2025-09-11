USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates fell against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, as markets closed for the week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 143,000 IQD per $100, down from 143,250 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops, selling prices eased to 144,000 IQD, with purchases at 142,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, closing at 142,900 IQD for $100 on the selling side and 142,800 IQD on purchases.