USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates inched higher against the Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, while holding steady in Erbil, as trading closed for the week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,450 IQD per $100, compared to 142,400 IQD earlier in the day.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad recorded selling prices of 143,500 IQD and buying at 141,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rates stood at 142,250 IQD and buying rates at 142,100 IQD per $100.