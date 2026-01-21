USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates closed higher in Baghdad but lower in Erbil on Wednesday, widening the gap between the two markets by 250 Iraqi dinars by the end of trading.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar rose in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges to 148,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 148,000 dinars earlier in the day.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,750 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price fell to 147,950 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying price to 147,850 dinars.