War remnant explosion injures 30 in Syria’s Homs

Shafaq News- Damascus

On Friday, an explosion caused by a remnant air defense missile injured 30 people at the Al-Abbasiyah barracks in Homs, western Syria, local authorities said.

The Homs Province Media Directorate noted that authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

After more than a decade of conflict and the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in 2024, landmines and unexploded munitions remain scattered across many Syrian regions, threatening displaced civilians attempting to return to their homes.

Read more: War remnants hinder refugees' return to Syria: White Helmets on the frontline