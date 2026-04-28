Al-Nujaba vows Iraq will remain "striking force" of Resistance Axis

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), vowed on Tuesday that Iraq would permanently remain the "striking force" of the Resistance Axis and described its fighters as "martyrdom projects" on that path.

"We renew our pledge and covenant to you [Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei]," the group said, "we —the sons of Al-Nujaba — will remain your loyal soldiers."

Al-Nujaba, one of Iraq's most prominent Iran-aligned constituent factions, has claimed, along with other Iraqi armed forces, more than 800 attacks on US military installations in Iraq and across the region since February 28.