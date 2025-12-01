USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Monday, rising noticeably in Baghdad and Erbil as markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, rates in Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges reached 142,900 IQD per $100, up from 142,650 earlier in the day. Retail prices moved higher as well, with currency shops selling at 144,000 IQD and buying at 142,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar gained in parallel, trading at 142,300 IQD per $100 for selling and 142,100 IQD for buying.