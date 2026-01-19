USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose in Monday trading in both Baghdad and Erbil, gaining about 450 Iraqi dinars compared with Sunday’s session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 147,450 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad, up from 147,000 dinars in the previous session.

In local exchange shops across the capital, selling prices climbed to 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened, with selling prices reaching 147,500 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 147,450 dinars.