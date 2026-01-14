USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-01-14T14:10:59+00:00
Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil at closing.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 148,100 IQD per $100, up from 147,500 IQD earlier in the day.
Selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 148,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rates stood at 147,500 IQD.
In Erbil, the dollar posted similar gains, selling at 148,400 IQD per $100 and buying at 148,350 IQD.