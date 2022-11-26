USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,850 IQD to 100, 150 IQD below Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 148,900 and 148,800 IQD to 100, respectively.