Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday, hovering around 169,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges reached 169,450 dinars, up from Wednesday's 169,150.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 170,000 dinars and bought it at 169,000.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 169,850 and 169,750, respectively.