US oil imports from Iraq drop to 4M in April

Shafaq News- Washington

US imports of Iraqi crude oil and petroleum products fell sharply in April 2026, dropping to 4.029M barrels from 7.943M barrels in March, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Total US oil imports from OPEC member states also declined in April, reaching 37.107M barrels compared to 45.466M barrels the previous month.

Venezuela led OPEC suppliers to the United States in April with 14.471M barrels, followed by Saudi Arabia at 12.621M barrels. Iraq ranked third at 4.029M barrels, ahead of Algeria at 2.331M barrels, Libya at 1.754M barrels, and Nigeria at 1.370M barrels. Kuwait supplied 322,000 barrels and Gabon 209,000 barrels. The United States recorded no imports from the UAE during the same period.