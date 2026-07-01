Historic ‘House of Wisdom’ returns to Iraq’s cultural agenda

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Wednesday directed financial and technical support to revive Bayt Al-Hikma, the modern cultural institution named after Baghdad’s Abbasid-era House of Wisdom.

The institution, which was a major center of translation, scholarship, and scientific activity during the Islamic Golden Age, carries a “rich civilizational and intellectual heritage,” Al-Zaidi stated, calling for it to regain its role as a national and Arab platform for scholars, thinkers, and specialists.

He also proposed an annual conference bringing together Iraqi and Arab intellectuals to identify challenges facing the Iraqi state and present solutions and recommendations.

The modern Bayt Al-Hikma was re-established in 1995 under Law No. 11 as an intellectual and scientific institution linked to the Prime Minister’s Office, with financial and administrative independence. Its work covers Iraq’s history, Arab-Islamic civilization, interfaith and intercultural dialogue, public policy, peace, tolerance, and coexistence, along with economic, political, religious, linguistic, translation, legal, social, and historical studies.