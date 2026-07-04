Basrah crudes lose up to 10% weekly

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah crudes posted weekly losses of 1.57% and 10.42%, despite a modest rebound in global benchmark prices during the final trading session.

Basrah Heavy slipped 16 cents, or 0.27%, to close at $60.09 per barrel, bringing its weekly decline to 96 cents. Basrah Medium lost $5.16, or 8.28%, to settle at $57.19 per barrel, widening its weekly loss to $5.96.

International benchmark prices ended higher, with Brent gaining 32 cents, or 0.45%, to $72.12 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate advanced 9 cents, or 0.13%, to $68.78 per barrel.