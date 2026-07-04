Gold holds ground in Baghdad, climbs in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices held steady at around 883,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad, while rising in Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 883,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 879,000 IQD, unchanged from the end of last week.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 853,000 IQD, with a buying price of 849,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 885,000 and 895,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 855,000 and 865,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 961,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 918,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 787,000 IQD.