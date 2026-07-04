Colombia hold off Ghana to advance in World Cup

Shafaq News- Kansas City

Colombia reached the World Cup Round of 16 after beating Ghana 1-0 in Kansas City, with Jhon Arias scoring the decisive goal early in the first half.

Colombia will face Switzerland in the last 16 after the Swiss defeated Algeria 2-0 in their previous knockout match.

Arias put Colombia ahead in the 14th minute, finishing from a Luis Suárez cross to give the South Americans control of a tight contest.

Ghana stayed in the match and pushed for a way back, but Colombia protected their lead through a disciplined second-half display.

Luis Díaz thought he had doubled Colombia’s advantage, but the goal was ruled out for offside, keeping Ghana alive until the final stages.

Colombia entered the tie with momentum after topping Group K, where they beat Uzbekistan and DR Congo before drawing with Portugal.

Ghana’s run ended after a campaign built on defensive discipline, including a win over Panama and a draw with England in the group stage.