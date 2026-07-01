Iraqi Kurdistan plans 100 new microloans

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs plans to fund 100 new small business projects through its soft loan program, Minister Kwestan Mohammed announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Erbil, Mohammed said the ministry has so far funded 25 projects under the program, of which 24 “succeeded fully,” with one falling short due to issues on the contractor's side. Preparations are now complete to launch 100 additional projects, with loans ranging from 10 million dinars ($7.6k=K) to 150 million dinars ($114.6K), repayable to a government fund in monthly installments.