Kurdistan’s people with disabilities suffer as political gridlock continues

Shafaq News/ Prolonged delays in forming a new Kurdish government are worsening conditions for people with disabilities in the Kurdistan Region, the Handicap Union of Kurdistan warned on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Union President Saman Hussein criticized Kurdish political factions for “failing” to deliver on their commitments. “We urgently need legislative reform and concrete steps to end this crisis.”

The Kurdistan Region is home to over 120,000 individuals with disabilities.

Under existing KRG law, public institutions are mandated to reserve at least 5% of job opportunities for individuals with disabilities. However, a 2024 Human Rights Watch report found that this policy is routinely disregarded, leaving many excluded from public-sector employment and broader participation in society.