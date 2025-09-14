Erbil to build Iraq’s first circular pedestrian bridge

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, authorities in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, announced the start of construction on Iraq’s first circular pedestrian bridge, set to rise along the Erbil–Kirkuk road.

Dilan Abdullah, the Region’s traffic engineering director, told Shafaq News that the bridge will span 60 meters, feature 6.5-meter-wide walkways, and stand approximately 6 meters tall.

The design, Abdullah clarified, includes two distinct routes: one for general pedestrian use and another fully accessible path for people with disabilities.

The project carries a budget of 400 million dinars (about $280,210) and will be executed by a local company within six months, under the supervision of the Interior Ministry and Kurdistan traffic authorities, she added.