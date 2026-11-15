Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US crude oil imports from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, remained at zero for the seventh consecutive week, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Average daily US crude imports from nine major suppliers rose by 283,000 barrels to 6.286 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, compared with 6.003 million bpd the previous week.

Canada led US crude suppliers with 4.352 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 603,000 bpd, Brazil at 330,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia at 291,000 bpd.

Mexico supplied 262,000 bpd, Colombia 150,000 bpd, Guyana 148,000 bpd, Argentina 138,000 bpd, and Nigeria 12,000 bpd.