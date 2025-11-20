Iraq ranks second in OPEC oil flow to US in August

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The United States imported more than 40 million barrels of crude oil from OPEC member states in July 2025, with Iraq ranking second among exporters, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated on Thursday.

According to the EIA, total US crude imports reached 40.394 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia topping the list at 12.930 million, followed by Iraq with 10.230 million barrels, and Nigeria in third place with 6.716 million barrels.

Algeria ranked fourth with 3.853 million barrels, followed by Libya (3.179M), Venezuela (1.205M), Kuwait (1.071M), Gabon (684K), and the UAE (478K).

The report noted that the remaining OPEC members — Congo, Iran, and Equatorial Guinea — did not export any oil to the United States in August.