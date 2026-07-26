US imports no Iraqi crude for fourth straight week

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, recorded no crude oil exports to the United States for the fourth consecutive week, according to data released Sunday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

US imports of Iraqi crude remained at zero in the week ending July 17, after averaging 71,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending June 19, before halting over the following four weeks.

Canada remained the largest crude supplier to the United States with 3.635 million bpd, followed by Venezuela at 688,000 bpd and Mexico at 480,000 bpd.

The United States also imported 242,000 bpd from Brazil, 141,000 bpd from Colombia, 103,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 8,000 bpd from Libya. No crude imports were recorded from Saudi Arabia and Nigeria during the reporting week.