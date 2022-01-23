US continue to upscale Iraqi crude imports, EIA says

Shafaq News/ US imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 434 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, amid a growing appetite for the black gold during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports from six countries averaged 5.523 million bpd this week, up by 370 thousand bpd compared to last week's 5.153 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 434 thousand bpd, 17 thousand bpd above the week before (417 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.556 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 902 and 434 thousand bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 381 thousand bpd. Columbia and Brasil supplied the U.S. with 193 and 57 thousand bpd, respectively.

The united states did not import a single barrel from Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Russia, and Ecuador this week.