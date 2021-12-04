US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped last week, EIA said

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US dropped to 221 thousand barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "the United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 221 thousand bpd, down from 245 thousand bpd a week earlier."

Canada (3.773 million bpd) was the top boost to the U.S. oil imports, followed by Mexico and KSA with 657 and 457 thousand bpd, respectively.

Colombia came fourth with 224 thousand bpd. Brazil and Nigeria exported 142 and four thousand bpd, respectively.