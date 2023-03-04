Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, climb last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.343 million bpd of crude oil from eight countries last week, 261 million bpd above a daily rate of 5.607 billion bpd the week before.

The US daily crude imports from Iraq averaged 290 thousand bpd during this period. The week before, the US average daily imports stood at 251 thousand bpd.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.605 million bpd and Mexico follows with 725 thousand bpd. Saudi Arabia and Iraq supplied the US with 310 and 290 thousand bpd, respectively.

US crude imports from Columbia stood at 143 thousand bpd. Only Nigeria (98 thousand bpd) and Ecuador (97 thousand bpd) trumped Brasil that dwindles in the last spot this week by 75 thousand bpd.