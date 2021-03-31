Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US extends Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas imports ahead of the strategic dialogue

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-31T12:44:17+0000
US extends Iraq sanctions waiver for Iranian gas imports ahead of the strategic dialogue

Shafaq News/ The US has granted Iraq the maximum extension to a sanctions waiver allowing it to import Iranian gas ahead of talks next month, an Iraqi official told AFP on Wednesday.

Iraq buys gas and electricity from Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance, and unable to meet the needs of the country's 40 million population.

The US blacklisted Iran's energy industry in late 2018 as it ramped up sanctions, but granted Baghdad a series of temporary waivers, hoping Iraq would wean itself off Iranian energy by partnering with US firms.

Since the imposition of its sanctions against Tehran at the end of 2018 by former US president Donald Trump, Washington has continued to extend the time allowed for Baghdad to find other suppliers.

In January, Trump's administration granted a three month exemption, and US President Joe Biden's team has now granted a further four months, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

related

Iran intends to raise the production of Joint Oil fields with Iraq to 65 thousand barrels a day

Date: 2020-10-04 11:49:57
Iran intends to raise the production of Joint Oil fields with Iraq to 65 thousand barrels a day

Iran inaugurates new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km

Date: 2020-08-24 09:00:42
Iran inaugurates new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km

The Feyli Ilam exports 48 tons of frights to Iraq

Date: 2020-11-08 16:40:11
The Feyli Ilam exports 48 tons of frights to Iraq

Iraq is the top importer of vegetables and fruits from Iran

Date: 2020-09-12 13:47:47
Iraq is the top importer of vegetables and fruits from Iran

Iranian Minister proposes to establish a joint investment fund with Iraq

Date: 2021-01-12 12:34:57
Iranian Minister proposes to establish a joint investment fund with Iraq

Iraq imported 565-million-dollar worth of Iranian goods during September 2020

Date: 2020-10-11 09:19:30
Iraq imported 565-million-dollar worth of Iranian goods during September 2020

Iraqi warehouses refuse to receive electrical equipment coming from Iran

Date: 2020-08-25 15:16:03
Iraqi warehouses refuse to receive electrical equipment coming from Iran

US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals

Date: 2020-12-17 06:14:29
US imposes sanctions on companies over support for sale of Iranian petrochemicals