Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 153,800 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 153,550 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,750 dinars and buying prices at 153,700 dinars.