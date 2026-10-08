Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Thursday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 165,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 165,700 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session's 166,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 166,250 dinars and bought it at 165,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 165,150 dinars and buying prices at 165,100 dinars.