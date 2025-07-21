Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/ Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey conducted by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate decreased with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,800 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 140,350 dinars on Sunday.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 140,750 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 138,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 139,700 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 139,500.