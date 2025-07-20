Dollar prices fall in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar’s rates dropped with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 140,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 140,550 on Saturday.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 141,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 139,250 dinars.

Erbil’s selling price reached 140,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,950.