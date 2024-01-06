US dollar exchange rates drop against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates declined slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the selling price of the US dollar in Baghdad, settled at 153,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling prices reached 154,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 152,000 dinars.