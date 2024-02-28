US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closure of stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the closure of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,850 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 151,000 IQD this morning.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,750 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,750 IQD.