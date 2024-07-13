US dollar depreciates in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ Dollar prices inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the market closed on Saturday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered 149,700 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad’s local exchange offices, the selling price dropped to 150,750 IQD, while the buying price was 148,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was149,750 IQD, and the buying price stood at 149,650 IQD per $100.