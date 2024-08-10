USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates for the US dollar recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported Al-Kifaf and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 150,150 IQD per $100.

In local currency exchange shops, the selling price reached 150,000 IQD, while the buying price was 148,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the exchange market is closed on official holidays, however, the selling price was 150,100 IQD and the buying price was 150,000 IQD per $100.