USD/IQD exchange rate inch lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar declined on Wednesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 150,150 IQD per $100.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the dollar was sold for 151,250 IQD and purchased for 149,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,000 IQD and the buying price at 149,900 IQD per $100.