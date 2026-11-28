Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed slightly higher against the Iraqi dinar on Saturday, trading at around 166,500 dinars per $100.

A Shafaq News market survey showed that the dollar closed at 166,550 dinars per $100 on Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, up from 166,000 in the morning session.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 167,000 dinars and bought it at 166,000.

In Erbil, selling and buying prices stood at 166,700 and 166,600, respectively.