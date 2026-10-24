Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 168,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchange markets at 168,300 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 168,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,200 dinars and buying prices at 168,100 dinars.