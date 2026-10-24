Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's imports rose 72.6% to $72.3 billion in 2025, compared with $41.9 billion in 2024, according to Iraq's General Authority for Statistics and Geographic Information Systems.

The authority's figures put non-oil goods imports at $70.8 billion, up 77.9% from $39.8 billion a year earlier, while imports of petroleum products fell from $2.1 billion to $1.5 billion.

China ranked as Iraq's largest source of non-oil goods imports, accounting for $30.9 billion, or 43.7% of the total, followed by Iran at 8.4% and the United Arab Emirates at 8.1%.

Imports through seaports reached $49.3 billion, up from $25.6 billion in 2024, while land crossings handled $14.6 billion and airports $6.9 billion.

October recorded the highest monthly import value at $8.8 billion, representing 12.2% of the annual total.

Iraq relies on imports for about 95% of its market needs, excluding grains supplied through the food ration system, according to the Prime Minister's financial adviser Mudher Saleh. He estimated annual private-sector imports of goods and services at $50 billion, rising to $70 billion when government imports are included.