Shafaq News- Duhok

The Rwanga Foundation planted more than 100,000 oak seeds in Duhok's Akre district in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) during the third phase of its reforestation campaign, the organization said on Saturday.

The two-day campaign brought together 750 young volunteers in the Tishi area and Sharmn village. Residents and the village head also attended the event.

قەزای ئاکرێ بە بەشداری زیاتر لە 700 خۆبەخش، دەزگای روانگە قۆناغی سێیەمی 1000000 دار بەڕووی لە تیشێ ئاکرێ و گوندی شەرمن ئەنجامدا لە چوارچێوەی پابەندبوونی دەزگای روانگە بە بەڵێنی چاندنی یەک ملیۆن داربەڕوو لە سەرتاسەری کوردستان، قۆناغی سێیەم لەڕێگەی هەڵمەتێکی گەورەی دوو رۆژەی چاندنی داربەڕوو لە (تیشێ ئاکرێ و گوندی شەرمن) بە سەرکەوتوویی جێبەجێکرا. لە میانەی هەڵمەتەکە زیاتر لە 100،000 تۆوی داربەڕوو لەلایەن 750 خۆبەخشی گەنجەوە چێنرا بە ئامادەبوونی ئەنجوومەن و موختاری گوند. ئاکرێ 22و2026/10/23 Akre District with the participation of more than 700 volunteers, Rwanga Foundation completes the Third Phase of the One Million Oak Trees Campaign in Tishi Akre and Sharmn Village in Akre District As part of Rwanga’s commitment to planting one million oak trees across Kurdistan, Rwanga organized a large two-day oak seed-planting campaign in Tishi, Akre District. During the campaign, 750 young volunteers planted more than 100,000 oak seeds. The activity was attended by the Mukhtar of the Village and local community members. Akre 22-23.10.2026 في قضاء عقرة وبمشاركة أكثر من 700 متطوع، نفّذت مؤسسة روانگه المرحلة الثالثة من مشروع زراعة مليون شجرة بلوط في تيشي عقرة وقرية شرمن. في إطار التزام مؤسسة روانگه بتعهّدها بزراعة مليون شجرة بلّوط في عموم كوردستان، نُفّذت المرحلة الثالثة بنجاح من خلال حملةٍ كبيرةٍ استمرت يومين لزراعة بذور البلّوط في منطقة تيشی و قرية شرمن بقضاء عقرة. وخلال الحملة، زُرعت أكثر من 100,000 بذرة بلّوط على يد 750 متطوّعًا من الشباب. وقد حضر الفعاليةَ مختار القرية إلى جانب أبناء المجتمع المحلي. عقرة 22و2026/10/23 — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) October 23, 2026

Established in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education and providing community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.