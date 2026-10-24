Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok

Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
2026-10-24T15:01:51+00:00

Shafaq News- Duhok

The Rwanga Foundation planted more than 100,000 oak seeds in Duhok's Akre district in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) during the third phase of its reforestation campaign, the organization said on Saturday.

The two-day campaign brought together 750 young volunteers in the Tishi area and Sharmn village. Residents and the village head also attended the event.

Established in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education and providing community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.

Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok
Rwanga volunteers plant 100K oak seeds in Duhok

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