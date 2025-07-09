Rwanga leads UNICEF-supported youth drive in Duhok

Shafaq News –Duhok

Rwanga Foundation on Wednesday launched the “My Skills” project in Duhok, a UNICEF-supported initiative to train and employ young people across the province.

According to an official statement, the project spans three districts—Duhok city, Semel, and Sheikhan—and will unfold in three stages.

In the first phase, 600 young men and women will undergo intensive training in essential life skills. From this group, 54 will be selected based on merit to become junior trainers, each mentoring 10 new participants—expanding the total number of direct beneficiaries to 1,140.

The second stage will focus on upgrading youth centers and establishing innovation labs in each district as creative platforms for developing ideas linked to the labor market and the digital and social economy.

In its final phase, the project will provide financial support to 36 youth-led initiatives in environmental sustainability, social entrepreneurship, and digital innovation. It will also create 30 direct job opportunities for young people in these fields.

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.