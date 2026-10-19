Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI

Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI
2026-10-19T10:04:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation is continuing its second-year Zagrosana campaign to plant one million oak trees across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), while carrying out several service projects on Mount Safin, the Foundation said on Monday.

More than 300 young men and women from KRI joined a foundation-organized trip to Mount Safin, which also featured mountain climbing activities.

Rwanga is also digitizing climbing routes through the Kurdistan Peaks application and preparing a climbing guide for publication in line with standards set by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA).

At Goteh Dar camp, the Foundation installed a water supply system, introduced solar-powered electricity and renovated sanitation facilities. It also upgraded services and improved access routes to the Rabban Boya shrine, also known as Sheikh Waso Rahman.

Established in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education and providing community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.

Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI
Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI
Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI
Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI
Rwanga Foundation drives million-oak reforestation across KRI

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