Shafaq News- Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation is continuing its second-year Zagrosana campaign to plant one million oak trees across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), while carrying out several service projects on Mount Safin, the Foundation said on Monday.

More than 300 young men and women from KRI joined a foundation-organized trip to Mount Safin, which also featured mountain climbing activities.

Rwanga is also digitizing climbing routes through the Kurdistan Peaks application and preparing a climbing guide for publication in line with standards set by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA).

دەزگای روانگە چەندین پڕۆژەی خزمەتگوزاری لە چیای سەفین و کەمپی جۆتەدار جێبەجێ کرد و هەڵمەتی 1،000،000 دار بەڕووی راگەیاند لە بەردەوامی پاڵپشتیکردنی شاخەوانان و بەهێزکردنی ژێرخانی خزمەتگوزاری لە چیای سەفین، بە ئامادەبوونی زیاتر لە 300 کوڕ و کچی کوردستان، دەزگای روانگە گەشتێکی تایبەتی بۆ سەر چیای سەفین ئەنجامدا و چەندین پڕۆژەی بایەخداری لە کەمپی جۆتەدار جێبەجێ کرد، کە پێکهاتبوون لە دابینکردنی سیستەمی ئاو، تەزووی کارەبا بە وزەی خۆر، چاککردنەوەی دەستشۆر و خزمەتگوزارییەكانی گەیشتن بە مەزارگەی (رەبەن بۆیا_شێخ وسو رەحمان). گەشتەکە چەندین چالاکی تری لەخۆ گرتبوو، لەوانە: شاخەوانی و بەردەوامیدان بە دووەم ساڵی هەڵمەتی ژینگەیی زاگرۆسانە (چاندنی یەك ملیۆن داربەڕوو)، بە دیجیتاڵکردنی رێڕەوە شاخەوانییەکان لەڕێگەی ئەپلیکەیشنی Kurdistan Peaks و وەرگێڕان و چاپکردنی پەرتووکی رێڕەوی شاخەوانییەکان بەپێی ستانداردەکانی یەکێتیی نێودەوڵەتی فیدراسیۆنەکانی شاخەوانی (UIAA). چیای سەفین - کەمپی جۆتەدار 2026/10/18 Rwanga Foundation Implements Several Service Projects on Mount Safeen and at Jotadar Camp and Announces a Campaign to Plant 1,000,000 Oak Trees. As part of its continued efforts to support mountaineers and strengthen service infrastructure on Mount Safeen, Rwanga Foundation organized a special trip to the mountain, bringing together more than 300 young men and women from Kurdistan. During the visit, the Foundation implemented several important projects at Jotadar Camp, including the installation of a water supply system, the provision of solar-powered electricity, the renovation of sanitation facilities, and improvements to the facilities and access routes leading (hiking trail signboards) to the shrine of Rabban Boya–Sheikh Wsu Rahman. The trip also featured several other activities, including mountaineering and the continuation of the Zagrosana Environmental Campaign for the second consecutive year, aiming to plant one million oak trees. Other initiatives included digitizing mountaineering trails through the Kurdistan Peaks application, as well as translating and publishing a mountaineering trail guidebook in accordance with the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) standards. Mount Safeen - Jotadar Camp 18.10.2026 مؤسسة روانگە تنفذ العديد من المشاريع الخدمية في جبل سفين ومخيم جوته دار وتُعلن عن حملة لزراعة 1،000،000 شجرة بلوط. في إطار جهودها المتواصلة لدعم متسلقي الجبال وتعزيز البنية التحتية الخدمية في جبل سفين، نظّمت مؤسسة روانگه رحلة خاصة إلى الجبل، بمشاركة أكثر من 300 شاب وشابة من كوردستان، ونفّذت خلالها عدداً من المشاريع الخدمية المهمة في مخيم جوته دار، شملت توفير منظومة للمياه، وتجهيز الطاقة الكهربائية باستخدام الطاقة الشمسية، وتأهيل المرافق الصحية، وتحسين الخدمات والمرافق المؤدية إلى مزار (رَبَن بويَا – الشيخ وسو رحمان). وتضمّنت الرحلة أيضاً مجموعة من الأنشطة الأخرى، من بينها تسلّق الجبال ومواصلة حملة )زاگروسانة( البيئية للعام الثاني على التوالي، والهادفة إلى زراعة مليون شجرة بلوط، إلى جانب رقمنة مسارات تسلّق الجبال عبر تطبيق "Kurdistan Peaks"، فضلاً عن ترجمة وطباعة دليل مسارات تسلّق الجبال وفقاً لمعايير الاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات تسلّق الجبال (UIAA). جبل سفين - مخيم جوته دار 2026/10/18 — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) October 18, 2026

At Goteh Dar camp, the Foundation installed a water supply system, introduced solar-powered electricity and renovated sanitation facilities. It also upgraded services and improved access routes to the Rabban Boya shrine, also known as Sheikh Waso Rahman.

Established in 2013 and based in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education and providing community services across Iraq. It says it has reached more than three million people through its education, youth, environment and vulnerable-groups programs.