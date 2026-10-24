Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security forces in Baghdad arrested a self-described civil society activist on Saturday for allegedly insulting Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on TikTok, a security source told Shafaq News.

Identified as Muizz Billah, the suspect was detained at a residential building in the Al-Bataween neighborhood of central Baghdad, according to the source, who said officers seized a 5 mm Falcon Sport pistol, Iraqi flags, fireworks, a file containing his résumé, and a wall poster featuring victims of the 2019 Tishreen protests, alongside photographs of the detainee.

He was subsequently transferred to Al-Saadoun Police Station for legal proceedings.