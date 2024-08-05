US dollar climbs in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded an opening rate of 149,900 IQD per $100.

In local exchange shops, the selling price was 160,000 IQD per $100, while the purchase price stood at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a selling price of 150,050 dinars and a buying price of 149,900 dinars for every $100.