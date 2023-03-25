US Dollar Drops Against Iraqi Dinar on Saturday in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar decreased against the Iraqi dinar in the main stock exchange in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Shafaq News Agency correspondent, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 155,950 dinars per 100 dollars on Saturday, compared to 156,100 dinars on Thursday morning.

In exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad, the selling price reached 157,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 155,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market does not trade on official holidays. Still, exchange offices recorded a decrease in the dollar's selling price, reaching 155,900 dinars, and the buying price was 154,900 dinars per 100 dollars.