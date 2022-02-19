U.S. reduced crude imports from Iraq last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-19T06:07:11+0000

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq last week averaged 225 thousand barrels per day (bpd), the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend. In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. Net oil imports averaged 5.3 million bpd last week, down by 610 thousand bpd from 5.91 million bpd the week before. During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 225 thousand bpd. It was 226 thousand bpd a week earlier. Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.342 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Columbia with 510 and 324 thousand bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia ranked fourth with 205 thousand bpd. Nigeria and Ecuador supplied the U.S. with 182 and 98 thousand bpd, respectively, while Russia and Trinidad and Tobago exported 93 and 71 thousand bpd to the U.S., respectively.

